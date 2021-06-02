I believe the Coronavirus vaccine should be mandatory for all Canadians. It’s been over a year since the pandemic hit Canada, and the hope of returning back to a normal life is slowly coming. But in order to return back to normal, we as Canadians and Islanders need to do our part.
Vaccines are a very controversial topic in the media today, and everyone has the right to their beliefs and opinions, but there are facts, and we must stick to the facts and follow the advice of medical professionals.
According to the CDC, “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.” Given the credibility of the source there should be no further dispute. If you can get the vaccine, you should. I see it as one of the most important decisions one must decide on in the coming years. Everyone must think of the reason they are getting the vaccine, open their eyes to see why it’s so important.
I am getting vaccinated not only myself but for those around me. I’m getting it for my grandparents, so they can live without worry. I’m getting it for those who have compromised health who are unable to receive the vaccine. I’m getting it for those who have to watch through a window as their loved one passes away. I’m getting it for Canadians and Islanders; you’re protecting yourself while protecting others.
So do what is best for yourself and for everyone. Do your part, get your vaccine.
Rachael MacLean,
Grade 10, Souris Regional School
