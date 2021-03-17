Dear Editor:
As of March 1, 2021, the sale of flavoured vape and e-cigarette products were banned on Prince Edward Island. Now smoke shops will only be able to sell the ones that are tobacco flavoured, flavourless or labelled clear.
The age limit to purchase e-cigarettes and tobacco has also been increased from 19 to 21. The purpose is to crack down on nicotine use among young people.
I did some research about the government raising the limit to 21 years of age. As studies show, people are unlikely to take up smoking if they do not do it before turning 21.
According to the Canadian Student Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs Survey in 2018-2019, the number of Island teens in Grades 10 to 12 increased vape and nicotine addiction and use. The new law may help some youngsters quit the bad habit, however, other people may try or bring them back to smoke cigarettes, tobacco, or cannabis.
Some people choose to use non-nicotine flavoured vape and e-cigarettes to quit cigarettes and tobacco. In my opinion, people need to build good values and behaviours. Someone may buy the flavoured e-cigarettes online because they cannot buy them in PEI. Not only the government but also people should have the responsibility to support the smoking control legislation.
Muyin Yu,
UPEI student
