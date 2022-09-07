I always enjoy reading your editorials. I usually find them informative and often agree with them. However, this week you blew it when you wrote about the right of homeschooling parents to have access to the same free school materials as parents whose children attend public school.
I certainly agree the province should make access to such important items free to all Island school children, regardless of placement in their educational process. Acquisition of an education is vital to all, and the necessary supports should be provided for same. However, you certainly took an erroneous left turn when you went on to state: “they (parents) must adhere to provincially set curriculum and strict guidelines of teaching methods that also require basic supplies.”
I KNOW you haven’t been asleep since 2015 but I guess your office is too far away from your boss’s to know what he’s been doing. So, here’s a history lesson: (and you can find all this on Google which is where I found it when I was researching PEI truancy laws a few years ago). When the Amish decided they wanted to move to the Island enmass there was one major stumbling block – the Amish only educate their children to Grade 8 and that education is provided by one of their own – who only have a Grade 8 education. Hence none of their ‘educators’ hold an education degree. At that time, PEI required that anyone homeschooling their child was required to have a certified teacher advisor to supervise the curriculum the parent was using to homeschool their child/children. In fact, PEI had some of the best homeschooling legislation in Canada. Mr Paul McNeill and Mr Brad Oliver of real estate fame worked diligently with the politicians to eliminate all laws regarding homeschooling on the Island. Since then, the ONLY requirement is that a parent notify the province they are going to homeschool their child. Nothing else is required. No curriculum review, no testing to determine the child is achieving competency. The child can be laying up in bed for 12 years and no one will be the wiser.
In an interview with the CBC in 2019, Kathy Vandergrift, President of the Canadian Coalition for the Rights of Children, or CCRC said “without any government oversight, there’s no guarantee Island children’s right to an education is being protected. I would suggest the province is neglecting some of its duties under the convention, to ensure that children not only have access to education, but access to some quality of education.” That right is included in both the PEI Education Act and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.
In summary, rather than support the rights of the child, the province chose money and an opportunity to blast us back into the dark ages. It’s okay if the children suffer. I hope you will have the courage to publish this letter – both in the service of correcting an error and of free speech.
