Local democratic voice has been missing in PEI for a dozen years. After Education Minister Doug Currie dismissed the elected trustees of Eastern School District in 2011, local education democracy was gradually extinguished. Restoring trustee elections in November 2022 did little to resuscitate local voice or democratic accountability.

Putting the public voice back into PEI public education is critical to revitalizing the top-down, tightly-managed system. It should also have been a high priority election issue in the current provincial campaign. Neither the governing Dennis King PCs nor the opposition parties really embraced fixing the trustee elections debacle or democratizing education governance.

