Local democratic voice has been missing in PEI for a dozen years. After Education Minister Doug Currie dismissed the elected trustees of Eastern School District in 2011, local education democracy was gradually extinguished. Restoring trustee elections in November 2022 did little to resuscitate local voice or democratic accountability.
Putting the public voice back into PEI public education is critical to revitalizing the top-down, tightly-managed system. It should also have been a high priority election issue in the current provincial campaign. Neither the governing Dennis King PCs nor the opposition parties really embraced fixing the trustee elections debacle or democratizing education governance.
Subduing vocal local voices and centralizing education governance did not happen overnight. A bitter, contested round of school closures in 2008-09 left deep divisions, precipitating the firing of trustees in the Eastern School District. Two boards were merged into one province-wide board in 2012, and since then, the PEI Public Schools Branch has been governed by various entities stocked with friendly provincial appointees.
The long-awaited November 2022 school trustee elections were an unmitigated disaster, if you believe in revitalizing school-level education democracy. Electing seven trustees across the entire English Public Schools sector smacks of tokenism and those elected represent ‘zones’ so large it conspires to limit their effectiveness. Covering large territories and working part-time, it’s next-to-impossible to provide responsive democratic representation.
A new provincial board of trustees has assumed office, elected by a tiny segment of eligible electors. Holding stand-alone school trustee elections was a serious error in judgement, as amply illustrated elsewhere. Over the entire English Public Schools sector, one of the seven trustees was acclaimed and, over the remaining six zones, only a total of 841 mail-in ballots were actually cast.
PEI education voter registration hurdles rivaled that in the American South during the civil rights battles of the 1960s. Only 3.5 per cent of eligible voters registered for mail-in ballots under a cumbersome, difficult to access, voter registration system. Voter turnout was incredibly low, by provincial standards elsewhere. Having to register, then mail-in ballots, not only caused confusion but decimated voter participation.
The April 2023 provincial election was a missed opportunity to confront the democratic and accountability deficit in education. So far, the elected provincial trustees look to be learning the ropes and are a long way from being in a position to give voice to public concerns or proposed constructive reforms.
Hamstrung by a rather constrained and managed governance role, the fledgling trustees lack the authority to advance structural reform. It will take a new government to fix the trustee election process and build-out representation and engage school communities.
In the absence of effective elected trustees and without a robust parent advocacy group, the PEI Home and School Association may step into the breach. Two proposed 2023 PEIH&S resolutions, on ‘Streamlining School Board Elections’ and ‘Reading Literacy’, provide fine fodder for needed educational reforms.
Revitalizing local voice
Taking back PEI’s schools will not happen without some bold, visionary provincial leadership. School trustee elections need to be fully integrated into the provincial municipal elections process. Simply resurrecting locally elected boards is not the answer because, they too, tend to become overly formalized, distant and unresponsive entities unto themselves.
In the case of the Island, the challenge is not a matter of turning back the clock, but rather one of reviving the local democratic spirit, decentralizing control, rebuilding social capital, and revitalizing school communities. My 2020 book, The State of the System, sets out a proposed plan and concludes with a plea to turn the system right-side up and to chart a more constructive path forward.
School-community councils hold out the most promising hope for the future. While it makes common sense to build upon existing school advisory bodies and home and school chapters, true school governing councils take time to initiate, build and empower. It will take a new generation of school principals and parent council leaders to change the trajectory.
The PEI school system is small enough that it should be possible to build and develop an English education model better aligned with the schools. Building it around the 10 distinct ‘families of schools’ makes good sense, and so does ensuring that trustees are elected to represent each of the province’s 56 English schools. That should be the basis for a totally re-engineered governance framework.
The best decisions are made closest to those being governed and that ensures students come first. Rediscovering education on a human, student scale, de-programming the system, and revitalizing local education democracy has never been more urgent. Whichever party forms government needs to make it a clear priority to restore democratic health and vitality at the school level.
What is needed is a complete rethink of education governance and a commitment to clear away the obstacles to a more responsible, locally-accountable school system. Without re-engineering education governance from the schools up, this is not going to happen.
Paul W. Bennett, Ed.D.,
is Director, Schoolhouse Institute, and Adjunct Professor of Education, Saint Mary’s University. His latest book is The State of the System: A Reality Check on Canada’s Schools (2020).
