I wish to express my appreciation regarding your professionally-written column in last week’s West Prince Graphic regarding Health PEI.
As a resident of western PEI, it is a well-known fact that residents of PEI require Health PEI to have a detailed look at the Island’s health care issues, plus ambulance wait times.
Stop the studies and act instead. Wait times to see a doctor are way too long and treatment and care of any mental health issues is dearly lacking, plus wait times for surgeries are unacceptable. These are all well-known facts across our whole Island. This is not the responsibility of the overworked nurses and doctors but the lack of staff for these positions.
I feel politicians should remove themselves from the decision-making and let the professionals who actually work in the ‘field’ make the decisions. They are the professionals who know what is really wrong with the health care system and should have more input into aiding in correcting the issues or problems. Does anyone even listen to them? Are they asked for their opinions? Our EMTs, nurses and doctors are our lifeline and should not be criticized but praised for the devotion they have to their respective professions.
On another note, ‘Through the Cracks’ is a real eye-opener for so many like myself. I plan to make changes to the way I think of, and respond to, people with addiction issues. Please keep up the amazing research and reporting.
