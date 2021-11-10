Our prime minister has committed to entrenching carbon taxes on fuel pricing here in Canada for the next nine years. Then he was pushing it at the COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland last week.
This isn’t a solution to reducing emissions in our world, it’s only giving lip service to a serious problem.
We just had an election here in Canada and not one party presented any broad plan on reducing emissions, but gave lip service to meeting new reduction targets as our emissions increased here.
All carbon taxing is going to do is increase all goods and services in Canada, which will then drive up inflation and then raise the interest rate, plus the cost on our country’s huge debt!
Once again, like in another Trudeau era, when our largest trading partner didn’t embrace the metric system, our present Trudeau is embracing the carbon tax while our largest trading partner isn’t doing it.
Therefore all our pricing is going to rise significantly, which will make our products less competitive both here and throughout the world.
Instead of presenting himself as a great saviour on an international front, why doesn’t Trudeau truly work at presenting solutions for reducing emissions. Then he’d truly be doing his job!
A lot of governments throughout the world are finally waking up to the reality of climate change so our politicians finally are too. They don’t seem to think the citizens noticed till now either, yet we all have been screaming at them for years on this subject.
Many Canadians and citizens throughout the world have been taking positive action for years too. One example of this is in the last year when Toyota hit a milestone of one million hybrid cars. That didn’t happen overnight either.
Please ask our elected politicians and bureaucrats to present practical emission reduction solutions, not present tax grabs which don’t even go to addressing emission reductions but into general revenue.
It’s time our politicians of all political stripes worked together on solutions on this world crisis for the good of all humanity.
It’s time lip service (only) to this problem was done away with and collective action, for common good, was done!
Regards,
Roddie MacLeod,
Red Point
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.