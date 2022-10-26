Loretta Lynn, age 90, passed on October 4, 2022 peacefully in her sleep with family by her side. She was born in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky.
Loretta Lynn, a dirt poor Kentucky coal miner’s daughter rose to the greatest heights of international stardom.
In April, the country legend celebrated her 90th birthday with well-wishes from musicians all over the world.
Married at age 15 to a moonshine runner six years her senior, Loretta was the mother of four by the time she turned 20. She started writing songs on a $17 guitar her husband bought her and she started singing honkytonks to make extra money.
In 1960, she signed her first record deal and released her first single, I’m a Honkytonk Girl followed by Don’t come home a Drinkin and You Ain’t Woman Enough (to Take My Man). Many of her songs were inspired by her marital woes.
One song captured my attention recently when it was played on our local radio station in memory of Loretta Lynn: Everybody Wants To Go to Heaven. Here are some of the lyrics: Friends we need not fear death when we have made peace with Christ.
He has stated clearly in his word: “He that comes to me I will in no way cast out.” - John 6:37
Reading these lyric causes me to believe Loretta Lynn had made her peace with God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.