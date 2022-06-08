Elementary students should have more freedom and differentiated material offered to them to learn.
Kids have interests that are not related to typical courses schools offer. If they had more freedom they could take extra courses or different sports. For example, lacrosse is a very fun sport and many people like it but most schools don’t offer it. They could learn what they want and expand their horizons with different art forms like music, sculpting or abstract art.
Some students have different learning styles and should be able to have the material delivered to them in a way they can understand it. For example a dyslexic kid would not be able to read in a book club but with the right material he/she could listen to an audio book and still participate in book club with everyone else or a mute kid can’t do a oral presentation but could speak using hand signs and a interpreter could translate for the teacher and the class.
I greatly believe it’s unfair that some people think those with disabilities can’t learn the same as everyone else - they just need to have the subject taught in a slightly different way.
And I do believe this can all happen if schools are given the necessary resources to teach. Everyone, no matter who they are, how they learn or what their interests are can learn. Everyone should be given a chance.
