I was somewhat surprised to read the Letter to the Editor in the April 19th edition of the Eastern Graphic that was submitted by Mr. Jim Bruce of Sturgeon. His comments as to why the flag was lowered to half-mast due to the on duty death of a serving member of the RCMP. A quick Google search would have provided Mr Bruce with the answer to his question.
Part II, Sec. 14 of the protocol surrounding the lowering of the flag reads as follows:
‘Employees of the Federal Government
When an employee of a federal department, agencies or Crown corporation dies in the line of duty, or by reason of the position he or she occupies within that federal department, agency or Crown corporation, the Minister responsible for that organization may decide to half-mast the flag. Half-masting in such circumstances can only be carried out on those buildings and establishments affiliated to the organization. The Minister may decide on the geographical extent of the half-masting and its duration. The decision must be shared immediately with the manager responsible for the administration of the rules within the Department of Canadian Heritage, and the Director General responsible for the implementation of the rules within the Department of Canadian Heritage will in turn inform the Privy Council...’
I trust that this will address any future concerns Mr Bruce may have in relation to flag etiquette.
