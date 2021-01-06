The 7th annual Child Poverty Report Card released in December by the MacKillop Centre for Social Justice and the PEI Coalition for a Poverty Eradication Strategy states if poverty is to be eradicated in PEI and Canada, a great deal of work still has to be done. The Report Card is based on the latest available (2018) Statistics Canada tax filer’s data, and on current 2020 information sources. The report is concerned that a promising although inadequate four-year trend of gradually reducing poverty has been reversed and there is a slow trend towards increased poverty.
Between 2017 and 2018 child poverty rose in PEI by 0.8%, from 18.6% to 19.4%. The Canadian rate was 18.2% or 1.2% below the PEI rate. Other poverty increases included, people over 65 years an increase of 0.7% to 16.4%; working age persons 18 to 64 years, a rise by 0.6% to 16.3%, and total Island poverty, a 0.6% increase to 16.9%. This is the wrong direction. In addition, inequality continues to grow. The top 10% of earners received 25% of all wealth for 2018 and the bottom 10% of earners received 2.5%. The bottom 10% are doing poorly while the top 10% are doing very well. Research released on a living wage for Charlottetown, by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, Nova Scotia, and sponsored by the report card authors, revealed that an hourly living wage for a reference family of four in Charlottetown in 2020 is $19.30 with both parents working 35 hours per week. A living wage is a voluntary wage paid by employers to ensure workers do not struggle to pay for all their household necessities including rent, heat, food, and essentials and provide a small cushion above the poverty line. In Charlottetown, housing is the biggest cost followed by food and child care.
The Report Card points out that low wages are responsible in large part for poverty, as is part-time work, seasonal work and changes to the EI program. The current unemployment rate on PEI is 10.2%. More generous government supports would go a long way to take pressure off workers and employers. The current minimum wage falls far short of a living wage. On April 1st the PEI minimum wage will increase to $13, or $6.30 below a living wage. A minimum wage raise to $15 per hour and a strengthened social safety net would help.
There are 3,070 or 45.1% of lone parents on PEI living below the poverty line, the fewest in the last 20 years and a decrease of 1.4% over 2017. In contrast, the overall number of families in poverty increased by 1% from 5,320 to 5,580 in 2018. The number of low income couples with children increased by 300 to 2,270, up by 1.3%.
The report card expresses alarm at the depth of poverty on PEI. The gap between the incomes of social assistance recipients and the poverty line is huge. All four family categories had gaps of over $9,000 last year. Couples with one child experienced the largest gap at $12,456. In these circumstances, which necessities are unmet? Which basic needs are they deprived of – food, heat, repairs to leaky roofs, windows, doors, cultural experiences and recreation or perhaps all of these?
The Market Basket Measure (MBM) is not an accurate measure of poverty in Canada, according to the report which recommends the Low Income Measure (LIM). The MBM underestimates the extent of poverty.
Federal transfers are very key for PEI because without them the poverty rate for children under six years would be 44.5% and for all children under 18 years, 39.2.%. The Canada Child Benefit is another big help but needs to be increased. Without the CCB, the poverty rate for children under six years would be 34.5%, and the rate for all children under 18 years would be 31.5%. Unfortunately, some children do not receive the CCB. First Nations children living on reserves, children whose parents have irregular immigration status, racialized families, children with disabilities and women experiencing domestic violence are among those who may be losing out. First Nations on reserves experience the greatest amount of poverty. PEI is the only province that does not have a Child Benefit while other provinces have benefits ranging from several hundred dollars to around $3,000 per year.
The Report Card’s main recommendation is a Job Guarantee (JG) as a means of eradicating poverty. It is the missing piece of the social safety net. The JG is a public option for work in decent jobs with decent pay including benefits such as childcare and pension. Some of the other recommendations include more social housing units, an increase in the CCB with food security as a goal, improvements to EI, a pan-Canadian early learning and child care system, a national Pharmacare strategy, a PEI Child Benefit and increases in the Canada Social transfer.
Mary Boyd
MacKillop Centre for Social Justice, 902-892-9074
The full PEI Child Poverty Report Card is on the Campaign 2000 website.
