Feeling left out Dec 8, 2021

Editor:Recently a local radio station was asking for 10,000 names/signatures in support of potato farmers.It was a good idea but only if you have a computer.A lot of us seniors and retired farmers don't have a computer but still have telephones. So, dot, dot, dot com to you and have a Merry Christmas.Eric McCarthy,Summerside
