Recently a local radio station was asking for 10,000 names/signatures in support of potato farmers.

It was a good idea but only if you have a computer.

A lot of us seniors and retired farmers don’t have a computer but still have telephones.

So, dot, dot, dot com to you and have a Merry Christmas.

Eric McCarthy,

Summerside

