CBC Compass, Friday, May 6, broadcasted your response to how the rising cost of living is affecting the people of PEI (the people you say you represent) and to hear the words “you just have to tighten your belt” is in my opinion very disrespectful.
I took the time to look into a few things, finding the salary of the Minister of Finance for PEI is $126,321 a year. You are supplied a government car, and a credit card for expenses (gas, food, etc.), and that’s just your salary.
I’m interested in how someone with your resources would explain to a family earning minimum wage, just how they might tighten their belts a little more, or maybe the single parent with a child or children who is barely able to keep a roof over their heads, or the seniors who are trying to live on their OAS and are trying to decide if they eat, or buy their medications.
Just how do you tighten your belt when it’s already on its last notch? Maybe they should swallow their last bit of pride and go line up at the already over-stretched food banks, cancel their child’s birthday, cancel the TV, their one source of entertainment, skip a meal here and there, maybe only take medication every other day? What would you suggest? Seems odd to me that you would expect us to tighten our belts when not too long ago you were questioned about a $500 trailer hitch you had installed on your government car at the taxpayer’s expense.
It was hurtful for you to say “it must be the mother coming out in me.” Most mothers I know put their children’s needs first, and go without themselves so their children’s needs are met.
Maybe dear Mother, you should consider donating your government salary, car or expense credit card to us (your poor children). Or are you just a modern day Marie-Antoinette? As queen of France during the French Revolution, her response to her starving people “let them eat cake”, was as much out of touch as for you, representing the King government, to say “tighten your belt”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.