Last week, I picked up a copy of the newspaper, reading Ian Petrie’s report titled ‘Keeping politics out of agricultural research.’ In it, Mr Petrie briefly disparages the growing Island Party of Prince Edward Island, calling those who care about our agricultural sector while still wanting to respect the rights of citizens, especially property owners ‘freedom fighters’ as though these folks are some sort of radical right-wing ideologues.

On the contrary, the Island Party (IP), as things stand right now, is about the only political party in the Cradle of Confederation that has a robust vision for the future, one that will see future generations living in a province that is both self-sufficient and prosperous, a province that has direct democracy enshrined into its constitution, whereby citizens can recall delinquent MLAs, vote in legally binding referendums, and bring forth citizen initiatives.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.