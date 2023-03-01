Last week, I picked up a copy of the newspaper, reading Ian Petrie’s report titled ‘Keeping politics out of agricultural research.’ In it, Mr Petrie briefly disparages the growing Island Party of Prince Edward Island, calling those who care about our agricultural sector while still wanting to respect the rights of citizens, especially property owners ‘freedom fighters’ as though these folks are some sort of radical right-wing ideologues.
On the contrary, the Island Party (IP), as things stand right now, is about the only political party in the Cradle of Confederation that has a robust vision for the future, one that will see future generations living in a province that is both self-sufficient and prosperous, a province that has direct democracy enshrined into its constitution, whereby citizens can recall delinquent MLAs, vote in legally binding referendums, and bring forth citizen initiatives.
As an advocate for PEI agriculture, Mr Petrie should know about the long history of this province regarding land rights and how our ancestors fought to gain control of the land from absentee landlords, who often lived in Europe. (In fact, the land question delayed PEI’s entry into Confederation).
While the status quo amongst our current crop of politicians involves ‘giving away the farm’ to use an analogy, allowing foreign and domestic corporate interests and investors to buy large swaths of farmland and properties that are often allowed to sit vacant, the IP is dedicated to not only making small and medium-sized farms once again profitable (thereby bringing rural PEI back to life after decades of stagnation) but also plugging all loopholes in the Lands Protection Act, which is sorely abused right now.
Furthermore, while we’re on the topic of land rights, the IP is the only party that’s even talking about how undemocratic the Municipal Government Act is, not to mention repealing it.
So, there you have it, a grassroots political movement made up of folks who want to restore government accountability and forge a vision instead of spouting the same old tired accolades politicians fool us with before every election.
As a PEI resident, I take great pride in contributing to the betterment of my community and province. And if that makes me a ‘freedom fighter,’ then so be it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.