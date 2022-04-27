I believe that the mackerel and herring fisheries should be continued on Prince Edward Island.
Since the federal government’s announcement of the shut down of the mackerel and herring fisheries on PEI, lobster fishermen all over the Island are concerned about the bait situation for next year’s fishing season. As Mallory Harris states in an interview conducted by CBC, “it’s tough on fishermen because… we need bait to fish lobster.”
The shutdown of the fisheries on the Island not only affects the quantity of bait distributed throughout areas of fishing, but also affects the prices of these fish because they are becoming rarer and harder to find. There are already rumors circulating of the price of frozen bait rising by as much as fifty cents per pound.On average, a lobster boat uses about 500 pounds of bait per day. Multiply that by the 93 boats that fish out of one of the Island’s busiest harbours, North Lake, you are using an estimated 46,500 pounds of bait per day. And that’s only out of one harbour. Without the self-sufficient bait-fish industry that supplies Island fishermen, we will run out of mackerel and herring before you know it and the price for these once plentiful fish will skyrocket.
If the federal government doesn’t reverse their decision soon, the economic state of the bait industry could be in peril. In the eyes of the public, we view it as one big domino effect. If the mackerel and herring industry can fall in a day, how much longer before we lose our lobster fishing, and people’s lives are inevitably financially diminished.
