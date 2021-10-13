The announcement on October 8 about a new faculty of medicine at UPEI will certainly benefit everyone living in PEI and in all likelihood many living in other places worldwide. This facility will support our primary health care, expand the nursing program but most importantly will see 20 PEI students, one of which for starters goes to an Indigenous student, begin studies in 2023.
There will be growing pains but all of the economic spin-offs will benefit PEI now and into the future.
To fully come to fruition the school must be named. For at least 20 years one person stands well above the rest as having a vision about a medical school on PEI and has championed the subject ever since. Dr Herb Dickieson was raised on a farm in rural PEI. He graduated from UPEI with a B.Sc in 1979 and received a B.Ed in 1982. He taught school in Calgary, Alberta for one year before entering medical school at Dalhousie University graduating in 1987. He interned in New Brunswick and PEI and established a family medicine practice in O’Leary.
I would humbly suggest the name of the person who had the vision and who constantly advocated for a medical school should be recognized. May I suggest the name: The Dr. Herb Dickieson School of Medicine?
Gary MacKay,
Tyne Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.