I firmly believe everyone who wants an abortion should have access to one because it is a fundamental human right.
Texas and Oklahoma are two US states that have laws making it illegal to get an abortion after the six-week period. This, according to CBC, may result in open season on American women coming to Canada for abortions. Although only two states have this law, at the end of June the rest of America may follow.
As a woman, this frightens me, as well as repulses me, because it won’t be long until this same law could come into effect in all of Canada.
Many people are distraught by this decision as can be seen by the large number of protests that have erupted as a result of the leaked Supreme Court decision in the United States.
I don’t understand how some people can stand by the law, even after seeing how many people are affected and how many protests are going on. It honestly appalls me that men think they can make laws regulating women’s bodies, it feels like we’re going back in time. One-quarter of women will experience abortion in their lifetime, and it’s no one else’s business but theirs.
If you force someone who doesn’t want a child to have one, the child may end up having a horrible life, and the parent would never get their life back. Therefore no uterus, no opinion.
