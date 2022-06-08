I believe with the recent decisions from the Supreme Courts that we are regressing rather than moving forward.
Recently the Supreme Court of Canada issued a major decision allowing criminal defendants that have acted in assault, including sexual assault, be granted the defence known as self-induced extreme intoxication. This means if a person is too drunk and/or high and partakes in any type of assault they can claim they were too intoxicated to prevent their actions. This is of grave concern to many in Canada, who feel that their Charter rights of freedom and bodily autonomy are being eroded.
Similar concerns have been raised in the United States regarding the overturning of Roe vs Wade. By overturning the abortion law, it will make it illegal for women to get abortions. Hearing this makes me feel alarmed, and less valued as an individual, to consider my rights could be violated in the same way.
Although I am not directly affected today, it still is scary for women all over the world - knowing that such established rights could so easily be swept away.
As a high school student currently studying law and preparing to enter the ‘real world’ in just a couple of years, I feel we should be protecting the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and stop taking rights away from women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.