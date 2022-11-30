As members of the Environmental Coalition of PEI, we regard the development at Point Deroche to be an affront to the many Islanders who care about Prince Edward Island lands and waters. It is evidence of a government that has little interest in environmental protection when the needs of development can be served. It is especially disturbing - and perplexing - as we are still coming to terms with the devastation to Prince Edward Island’s coastal areas wrought by Fiona.

The government justification for supporting this development reflects an impressive array of dubious rationales: there’s the spontaneous creation of “working policies” that have the power to override existing ones: there’s “grandfathering” in order to permit what is a new construction. There’s a baffling ignorance or indifference to what a “buffer zone” actually is that should embarrass even the most science-challenged of our legislators.

