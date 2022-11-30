As members of the Environmental Coalition of PEI, we regard the development at Point Deroche to be an affront to the many Islanders who care about Prince Edward Island lands and waters. It is evidence of a government that has little interest in environmental protection when the needs of development can be served. It is especially disturbing - and perplexing - as we are still coming to terms with the devastation to Prince Edward Island’s coastal areas wrought by Fiona.
The government justification for supporting this development reflects an impressive array of dubious rationales: there’s the spontaneous creation of “working policies” that have the power to override existing ones: there’s “grandfathering” in order to permit what is a new construction. There’s a baffling ignorance or indifference to what a “buffer zone” actually is that should embarrass even the most science-challenged of our legislators.
“When is a buffer zone not a buffer zone? When there’s a building in it.”
All we need to do is to open our eyes and look at the photo that’s been widely shared on social and in the mainstream media. We see the lack of setback from the high tide mark. We see the erosion on the beaches adjacent to the building site with its ill-advised granite armoring. We see the incursion of the structure into the buffer zone. We see the blockage of beach access. We see the outline of a massive fortress that may very well be surrounded by a moat after the next intense storm. All of which rests on a piece of shorefront that non-residents cannot purchase without the permission of Executive Council. Somehow, they received that permission.
The government would ask us to not believe what we see, and instead to trust their decisions around this development. All this is within the guidelines, they say, in keeping with regulations. Some writers have talked about the need to tighten up the loopholes in legislation, but how useful are even the clearest of regulations when they can be so casually ignored or overridden, and when the evidence of breaking the rules is there for all to see?
There’s an arrogance reflected here, a sense of entitlement and power that is deeply disrespectful of all Islanders. As the Minister of the Environment made abundantly clear during the discussion of the moratorium on high-capacity wells, he “drives the car” and doesn’t need the advice of any Legislative Standing Committees and he certainly doesn’t need to consult with Islanders to do his job. Only government has the power to make laws and regulations. And yet, how easily, it appears, that same government is willing to overlook laws and regulations that stand in the way of development.
Of course, this isn’t an isolated incident. Several summers ago, the government violated its own rules and allowed farmers to extract water in streams where levels were already dangerously low. Recently, the Guardian featured a story about developers who destroyed a buffer zone on Colonel Gray Drive - with no apparent response from government.
We need to keep looking at that very clear and dramatic photo of Point Deroche. Put it up on our walls. Send it to our MLAs and tell them to have a good look at it. Ask them what they see. Ask them how they could permit this. Challenge them to tell us what they’re going to do about it. Tell them they’ll need to make the protection of Island lands and waters a bigger priority if they expect us to trust them, or to vote for them in the next election.
Don Mazer and Ann Wheatley, for ECOPEI,
The Environmental Coalition of Prince Edward Island (ECOPEI) is a community-based organization, formed in 1988 to promote public awareness and understanding of issues that affect our land, water, forests. Don Mazer and Ann Wheatley are members of the board of ECOPEI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.