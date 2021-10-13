Dear Editor,
I am a senior. This morning at 7 am my son dropped off the piece of paper that would allow me to enter a rural restaurant for my usual breakfast.
The paper states I am double vaccinated and therefore by government decree I am allowed to enter the restaurant.
Why do I need proof of vaccination to spend one hour in a restaurant, whereas an unvaccinated teacher can spend the whole day in a classroom full of children? Where is the science to back up the difference in policy? There is none.
This rural restaurant is small and family operated. The owner sheepishly asked me, “You are double vaccinated aren’t you? I trust you.” I proudly pulled out the piece of paper and made him read it.
Does the government have any idea what a costly burden is placed on this restaurant owner? Normally there is a cook and a server. This morning three people were present to check the paperwork of the restaurant’s clients. To add insult to injury some people stayed away. They probably didn’t have the paperwork to enter.
This government is killing rural family-operated businesses and for what purpose?
Government is making everyone suffer to coerce the remaining 20% to get vaccinated. Government does not have the guts to mandate vaccinations for teachers, health care workers and even restaurant staff.
Rural PEI restaurants are not in downtown Charlottetown where you have to shout at each other to be heard and enough traffic comes through the door to have staff to deal with the paperwork.
Government claims to treat everyone the same. This is absolutely false. Government places huge burdens on small rural family-operated businesses without providing any compensation.
I am sure these new rules may make a number of people feel better. The premier can claim they are doing it in the best interest of Islanders in his fireside chats on CBC but I don’t buy it.
We lack leadership from the premier and his cabinet.
John te Raa,
York
