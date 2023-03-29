As you may be aware, many elderly Islanders and their families are dealing with missing funds for pre-arranged funerals at the Dawson Funeral Home. These are victims of both the Dawson Funeral Home fraud and of poor or lack of government oversight.
The government of Prince Edward Island has a Prearranged Funeral Services Act. This act is law. Lowell Oakes, as the owner of this funeral home, did NOT put any prearranged funeral payments in trust when, according to this act, he was required to do so. A law is only effective when enforced.
This extremely frustrating process continues with very little assistance for the elderly victims and their families. Approximately a year ago, victims learned about this situation, were interviewed by the RCMP, started small claims court cases, and tried to determine how to respond to a complicated insolvency package to get a fraction of their money back. In disbelief, they continue to endure the 66 charges against Oakes repeatedly delayed in the court system. Some individuals have even had to pay a second time for funerals as their elderly family members died.
The victims have been requesting the government create a fund to compensate them. The government states they cannot respond because of the ongoing criminal case and/or because of the election writ. This is a legitimate place to hide – but that’s what it is – hiding. They are not being asked to comment on the criminal case. They are being asked to be compensated for the government’s oversight and to ensure this does not happen again.
A few questions to ponder:
1. Mr Oakes was on the PEI Funeral Board for years. This is the body that oversees the rules and regulations PEI funeral homes must follow. Was there no vetting of board members who monitored these funeral home regulations and rules?
2. How did the misuse of funds go unnoticed for so long? Also, the Dawson Funeral Home did not file corporate taxes with the CRA since 2018 and they have owed the CRA payments since 2015.
3. Why were yearly audits not conducted on PEI funeral homes?
4. How did this government and previous governments’ oversight of this act continue for so long?
If you are reading this letter, you need to ask yourself the following question: What other governmental acts are laws on PEI where you believe you are protected, but they are not being audited or monitored on a regular basis? This is a question all Islanders need to ask of this government and those who are responsible for these acts. If not, this can and will happen again. Next time, maybe to you.
