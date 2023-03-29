As you may be aware, many elderly Islanders and their families are dealing with missing funds for pre-arranged funerals at the Dawson Funeral Home. These are victims of both the Dawson Funeral Home fraud and of poor or lack of government oversight.

The government of Prince Edward Island has a Prearranged Funeral Services Act. This act is law. Lowell Oakes, as the owner of this funeral home, did NOT put any prearranged funeral payments in trust when, according to this act, he was required to do so. A law is only effective when enforced.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.