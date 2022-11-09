As we begin the long recovery from the effects of Hurricane Fiona, it is important to look at how we, individuals, government, and corporations such as Maritime Electric can do better. Climate change scientists tell us severe weather conditions are the wave of our future and we must be better prepared, learn from our mistakes, as well as recognize and build upon what we did well.
One group that deserves a big shout-out for what they did well is the EMO response team at the Eastern Kings Community Center: Isobel Fitzpatrick, Patty Rose and Danelle Elliot. This was a wonderful example of a rural municipality, in this case Eastern Kings, responding to the needs of the community during a time of crisis. Clear communication, hot meals, charging capability, running water and hot showers, and providing a venue for meeting and being supported by one’s neighbours were offered.
There was also a coordinated response of resources within the community, such as the Eastern Kings Fire Department, to ensure the community’s basic needs were met. Individuals, too numerous to name, volunteered their time and their cooking skills to support one other.
It is hoped that the provincial government listens to and supports rural municipalities on Prince Edward Island. We are worth it!
