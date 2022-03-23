In the mid-2000s Maritime Electric overcharged Islanders $21 million which was to be returned to Islanders. The Liberal Ghiz/Sheridan duo rolled these funds over into the PEI Energy Accord and magically the money disappeared.
Forward to 2015 and a big issue was an introduction of a revenue neutral carbon tax. The sales pitch was government would tax every ton of carbon pollution but instead of using that money it would be returned to taxpayers as a payment. Residents in some Canadian provinces receive a lump-sum carbon rebate as part of their annual tax rebate.
PEI’s present Conservative King/Myers duo (in 2016 Myers, who was in opposition, stated the Liberal government would use carbon tax revenue to make money), has introduced a hybrid model for the return of the existing carbon tax which will fund some of government’s pet projects.
Islanders once again will not get back monies owed to them. Minister Myers seems to imply he can reduce people’s reliance on carbon sources through his projects like rural transit lines, heat pump rebates and active transportation lanes.
Seems Minister Myers is pork-barrel spending which is synonymous with a form of patronage where taxpayers’ funds and government spending are used to help specific groups or other special interests. This will hurt the economy as the benefits help only specific groups while failing to support others simultaneously.
Over the years most taxpayers have been able to take care of their own finances. We do not need Minister Myers thinking for us. Take your hands out of our pockets and give us 100% of our entitled rebates in cash. Do you wonder why nobody trusts government? You work for all PEI taxpayers and I do not recall anyone giving you the power to help yourself to our monies.
