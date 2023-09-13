Misconceptions about child advocacy: The Office of the Child and Youth Advocate (OCYA) is mandated through the PEI Child and Youth Advocate Act to provide advocacy supports for children ages newborn to 18 years. Often, there are misconceptions about our mandate and what we do. For clarity, the OCYA does not provide legal advice to any person and we have no authority to become involved in custody, access or parenting time disputes. The OCYA is not a child protection or crisis service. We do not provide clinical or therapeutic services and we do not provide after-hours support. We are advocates and not the decision-makers in matters affecting children. There is no need for a referral to our office and anyone can contact us. Our child advocacy is not limited to individual children, but includes systemic advocacy affecting large numbers of children. We promote children’s rights and we make recommendations to government about legislation, policy and practice affecting the provision of reviewable services to children.
What is Child Advocacy? Child advocacy, as delivered by the OCYA, is anchored by the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), which is the most ratified international human rights treaty in history. We work directly with children to ensure their UNCRC rights are upheld when they receive, or are eligible to receive, reviewable services such as health, justice, early childcare, education, child protection and social services. Advocacy supports offered to children can include: educating children on their rights, helping children navigate reviewable services, attending meetings with/on behalf of children to ensure fair process when reviewable service decisions are being made about them , and/or by helping children navigate reviewable service complaint mechanisms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.