Had an interesting conversation the other day with a friend about Quebec (that’s Kay-beck) drivers and how bad they are, racing to or from the Madeleines’ ferry. Well, having grown up in Quebec, but in my defence, all my mother’s family are from here, and I spent summers on the Island and I taught here, and so on. I’ve got a foot in both sides of the Quebec and PEI driving experiences. It’s easy as pie. There are only two rules. Rule #1) Quebec cars will catch up to you and #2) They will pass you, sometimes in the most dangerous of places. That’s it.
Okay, there are a few secondary parts to these rules. A) If you are unlucky enough to meet a large group of flying Quebec cars, unless you yourself are in a hurry, pull over in a safe place and wait for say, 30 minutes, tops. Once the herd has passed resume driving but carefully, in case there are stragglers, and part B) Be careful at roundabouts. Let’s face it, if you are trying to leave the Island at say 140 km/hr, where are the words ‘Bridge’ or ‘Pont de la’ Confederation? I know Borden-Carleton has many attractions, but still ...
There is one serious consideration worth mentioning. If someone behind you flashes their headlights at you, this is a time-honoured European tradition that means ‘get out of the way’ - now.
Also, this is very important if you and family or friends have to pass Quebec, say heading to Ontario or out west, well, just before you get to Levis (that’s Lay-vee) a very important Quebec rule kicks in. It’s called - no matter if your heart is in your mouth - KEEP UP WITH THE TRAFFIC - no matter how fast. If not, you will be a menace on the road. Yes, YOU. You are now the menace. Hey, my game - my rules.
