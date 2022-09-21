Editor:

Had an interesting conversation the other day with a friend about Quebec (that’s Kay-beck) drivers and how bad they are, racing to or from the Madeleines’ ferry. Well, having grown up in Quebec, but in my defence, all my mother’s family are from here, and I spent summers on the Island and I taught here, and so on. I’ve got a foot in both sides of the Quebec and PEI driving experiences. It’s easy as pie. There are only two rules. Rule #1) Quebec cars will catch up to you and #2) They will pass you, sometimes in the most dangerous of places. That’s it.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.