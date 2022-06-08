believe children at 15 should get their driver’s license when they pass the test because they have many of their own responsibilities and are mature enough. If they know enough to pass the test they will easily be able to handle driving on the road. I feel as though it is common sense that you are more than capable of driving if you pass the test.
Secondly, I believe that because most people start driving with their parents around this age, they would already have the basic experience needed to drive and the ability to do so. Most parents give their children basic knowledge about driving at this age.
In addition, if 14-year-olds in Alberta can get their beginners we should be able to get our license at 15 because we are no different than them. We are less busy in the province with less crowded intersections making it easier for younger people to drive in PEI.
Lastly, I believe most kids at this age play sports and work. Sometimes their parents are working or taking their siblings to other places if they have kids. So if these kids had their license they would be able to avoid this problem by driving themselves.
Therefore, we must consider allowing 15-year-olds in PEI to take their drivers test and if they pass they legally can drive on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.