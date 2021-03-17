District 1 of the National Farmers Union commends the action of MLA Cory Deagle, in the PEI Legislative Assembly on Friday, March 5. Mr Deagle, the Conservative chair of the Legislative Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, had the fortitude to question his own government’s Environment Minister, Steven Myers, on his blatant disregard for the recommendations of the all-party committee regarding the water act, which will come into play on June 16. The previous environment minister used the excuse of waiting for the recommendations of this standing committee to enact the 2017 legislation.
In disregarding the recommendations of the committee, Mr Myers showed his contempt, not only of the committee, but of the many PEI volunteer community groups who, at their own time and expense, put hours of work into preparing educated briefs for presentation to the committee. All of these groups have vested interest in ensuring the Island resources of land and water are protected in an environmental manner conducive to the welfare of all Islanders, current and future.
Yet, Mr Myers informed Mr Deagle and Islanders that he and his unnamed experts are in the driver’s seat when it comes to the water act. The NFU finds that a highly questionable statement on the part of the minister. There is no hiding whose interests were made the priority or whose interests overrode all the positive work brought to the committee, and acted on by the committee. It is distressing to everyone who cares about our natural resources and who had a ray of hope in Premier King’s declaration of collaborative governing.
Recent days are showing Islanders that many of our government ministers are out of touch with the issues facing average Islanders. Water was removed from the title of Mr Myer’s department, which is now known as Environment, Energy and Climate Action. Does anyone other than the NFU find this ironic? Perhaps the actions of Mr Deagle will influence other MLAs to take a stand to represent and act for the democratic rights of all Islanders, and not let the environmental dinosaurs, unsustainable thinkers, and self-serving corporations win the day.
Doug Campbell,
District director of
National Farmers Union
