Dear Editor,
While having breakfast at Laurie’s Country Kitchen in Mount Stewart, I read with interest your article on the IRAC hearings.
In my view, IRAC will side with the Energy Corporation on this matter.
I base this on my experience over the last 30 years as an intervenor before IRAC at Maritime Electric rate hearings. A case in point is the second block residential rate structure.
Maritime Electric had proposed in 2008 the elimination of the cheaper second block energy rate for large consumers as it was one of the last remaining utilities that had such outdated rate structure. At that time, the newly elected government of Robert Ghiz intervened, saying they needed more time to protect the farmers. IRAC said OK. Lo and behold, three years ago Maritime Electric tried again. In comes a new government. The new Energy Minister, Mr. Myers, steps in again to protect the farmers. The Energy Corporation shows up at the hearing. Doesn’t even bother making a closing argument. Yet succeeds in getting further delays. The result is that we still have the second block rate structure after trying for over ten years to eliminate it.
Based on reading your article, the strategy of the Energy Corporation appears to be, to belittle the local community as being uninformed and not qualified to deal with such complex projects.
IRAC places a lot of weight on expert opinion. This strategy by the Energy Corporation will work.
Sadly, the Energy Corporation will succeed and be allowed to rip open one of the few remaining old forests on Prince Edward Island.
The Environment Department placed a number of conditions on the Energy Corporation. One condition was to set aside additional forest acreage elsewhere. This is no alternative to ripping open an existing established forest. A forest is an ecosystem. It is a house occupied by various plants and creatures. The Environment Department is allowing the Energy Corporation to rip out one wall of the house. It compromises the house but, according to the Environment Minister, you can still live in it. For consolation the Minister is providing some land elsewhere. This does not change the fact that the original forest is changed forever.
Is it really necessary for the Energy Corporation to place seven turbines in that particular forest? I say no, it is not.
There is no long term energy plan in the Energy Corporation, there were and still are alternatives.
During the planning process for the Hermanville windfarm, I urged Wes Sheridan, then Energy Minister, to buy the West Prince Windfarm instead. It could have been bought 10 cents on the dollar at that time. But no, the Energy Corporation wanted a new windfarm and went ahead with Hermanville. Think of it, the energy from the West Prince Windfarm is on paper sold to NB Power. Yet the energy never leaves Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick gets the green credits. The current over 200 MW of total on-Island wind generation would put the electricity requirements on PEI at over 60 per cent towards the net zero target.
Where is the long term energy strategy? Why is the Energy Corporation focusing on placing seven turbines in one of the last remaining forests on Prince Edward Island instead of focusing on the bigger picture?
I digress. In my view IRAC will override the local Community Council.
John te Raa
Formerly Operation Manager PEI Energy Corporation 1980 until 1995.
General Manager Trigen-PEI(now PEI Energy Systems) until 1998. Since 1998 consultant on various biomass and community energy systems projects.
