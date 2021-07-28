Heat index is an index that uses air temperature and relative humidity to rate their effects on humans in hot weather - similar in purpose to wind chill factor in winter.
As I write this, the relative humidity on PEI is around 97%. If the temperature were 34°C, the heat index would be 63°C. It is extremely hazardous for humans to be exposed for any length of time to heat equivalent to 63°C.
During the last week of June, parts of British Columbia experienced over 49°C, with 100% relative humidity - the level at which air cannot absorb any more moisture and humans cannot cool themselves through perspiration. This produced an astounding heat index of 195°C. Close to 500 people died from the heat, as well as animals and crops. Lytton, BC, before it was incinerated, was one of the hottest places on earth.
Global warming has likely reached the point at which feedback loops, such as melting ice caps and methane releases from thawing permafrost, are accelerating the process of overheating the planet. And so the time has come to concede that we must now devote vast resources toward mitigating this disaster.
Are we on the Island prepared? Access to cool spaces will be as essential to survival as will access to water. We will need to generate enough electricity to supply air cooling systems for everyone and do it without creating additional greenhouse gases. Our electrical grid will have to be made capable of handling the increased load. Medical facilities must prepare for both physical and mental strains that Islanders will be under. Threats to agriculture are simply so many that its very existence will be in jeopardy. Other primary industries will also be severely challenged - forestry as a result of fire and fishing, due to rising water temperatures.
While this may sound alarmist, the only error climate scientists acknowledge having made is underestimating the speed at which the climate crisis is unfolding. One thing remains certain, the costs of preventing global warming, to whatever degree is still possible, as is a small fraction of the costs of adapting to it, and yet there is still no sense of urgency from any of our levels of government.
Michael Pagé,
Montague
