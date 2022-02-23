The PEI Legislative Assembly begins the 2022 spring session on Tuesday, February 22. Following a series of public consultations which included written submissions, the government has presumably prepared a 2022-23 Provincial Operating Budget (POB) to be tabled in the Legislature during the session.
According to Public Accounts, the 2020-21 budget was dominated by Covid-related measures which, however, did not reach the predicted record deficit level ($173 M) but rather ended up at $5.6 M.
According to Finance Minister Compton, this significant reduction in debt load resulted from lower provincial program spending ($105 M), higher than anticipated revenue from provincial taxes (48.1% of total revenues), and federal government transfers (40.9% of total revenues) including Covid Response monies and increased equalization funding. Given the effective response by government, especially the CPHO, at curbing Covid spread/impact, coupled with tax and transfer windfalls, and the relatively low debt to revenue ratio (5%), what can Islanders expect from the King government through the proposed 2022-23 operating budget? One piece of advice is to simply, “follow the money!”
Covid was not the only challenge in 2021-22. From a departmental operating budget perspective for example, a lack of accessible/available Health/Mental Health/Addiction Services (36.8% of OB) remain a constant concern for many Islanders; affordable housing, homelessness and livable income (7.6% of OB); the impact of Covid on tourism operations and promotion (6.1% of OB); market interruptions for Island agricultural products (4.3% of OB); costs of education and child care (18.9%); have all presented considerable pressures for the King cabinet.
There is however, no more significant and long-term challenge facing the PEI government than climate change. It goes without saying that no single government department, business, organization, or community can generate the resources or the innovation to mitigate and/or adapt to the complexities of a climate crises. For example, according to Public Accounts, the Department of Environment, Energy, and Climate Action (EECA) receives the smallest share of the Provincial Operations Budget, (1.5%), $5.5 M of which was not spent in 2020-21. Given the government’s target to reduce our emissions to 1.2 M tonnes by 2030, it appears there is clearly insufficient budget capacity to reach this goal.
Notwithstanding that the Finance minister included reductions in departmental spending as improving the government’s bottom line, we have to ask, what is the real cost of inaction on such an important government file. This is particularly concerning given that several national and International institutes/agencies have raised concerns that Canada will not (cannot) meet its 2030 and 2050 greenhouse gas (GHG) emission/mitigation targets as our dependency on fossil fuels continues and our emissions have actually increased. In May 2021, the All-Party, Special Legislature Committee on Climate Change voiced an urgent need for the provincial government to move on the major PEI emitters of GHGs, specifically transportation (47%), agriculture (23%), buildings (20%), industry (7%), and waste (4%). In addition, since 2017, the PEI Auditor General’s Office (AG) has raised concerns as to the slow pace of policy/program climate change action by government. Specifically, the AG has flagged the lack of documented implementation plans and key outcomes for both climate mitigation and adaptation, which are yet to appear on the EECA website. In addition, the AG (2020 Report) called on Government to provide “an assignment of responsibility for climate change actions; detailed budgets related to these requirements; and performance indicators”. It remains to be seen whether, or not, the 2022-23 budget will address these concerns and identify the critical capacity needed to address the climate crisis.
In fairness to the EECA, a central concern of the AG’s office has been addressed with the completion of a provincial Climate Change Risk Assessment (CCRA, July 2021). This report is available on the department’s website and should be required reading for all Islanders. As we experienced recently, two January storms resulted in a full year’s “quota” of coastal erosion on the North Shore. PEI is highly vulnerable to the risks/hazards of climate change and severity of “weather events” underscored in the CCRA Report: coastal erosion; post-tropical storm surges; heat waves; heavy precipitation/inland flooding; severe ice-storms/freezing rain; earlier, warmer springs; and seasonal drought.
The report predicts the severity and potential direct consequences for each risk factor on: the population’s health; the economy; the environment, social stability and infrastructure. Importantly, the report also supports the AG’s concerns that the climate crisis will require a coordinated, cross-sectoral response to the probable consequences of climate change through the application of science-based interventions, incentives, and community mobilization, Climate Change risks to the populations health and well-being are not static, nor do they stand alone but are rather interconnected and will not affect all Islanders equally. Further, the climate risks through to 2050 are not fixed; and the evolution of responses to the risks and consequences are likely to change as hazards evolve and intensify over time.
The government’s own report underscores the reality that the status quo has to change. Realistically, a single year operating budget cannot possibly build the mitigation/adaptation capacity to address the current/future risks presented by the scope of climate change. The straightforward message to government is that climate change challenges require a much longer-term budgeting strategy which integrates capital and operations spending into a protected funding envelop transferable beyond the traditional election cycle. Building “adaptive capacity” is a central theme in the federal government report “Atlantic Provinces – Regional Perspectives Report: Climate Change” (December, 2021), which further corroborates the climate change risks identified by the CCRA Report. The federal report also suggests however, the capacity to address climate change in Atlantic Canada is often constrained by limited human and financial resources, and although collaboration between stakeholders is a critical investment for driving adaptation, there is insufficient funding, assigned institutional powers and coordinated leadership for building this capacity.
Covid presented “war-like” challenges which required “war-like” responses. Basically, history has taught us that when it comes to taking on a population-wide crisis, transformative change across political, economic and social institutions is the order of the day. An estimated 15% of National GDP has been needed to buffer the impacts of Covid on the health and wealth of Canadians. How much are we willing to invest in mitigating the inevitable impact(s) of climate change? In 2006 Nicholas Stern, a climate change economist, estimated that 2% (per year) of a country’s GDP was needed to curb GHG emissions. Unfortunately, that ship has sailed. A more current projection is 4% of GDP (per year) to reach 2030 mitigation targets which roughly translates for the PEI economy into an approximate $240 M (per year) budgeting challenge for the King government. Given the size of the PEI economy, this may be an inflated projection however, it begs the questions all Islanders should be asking: Given the documented risks/hazards of climate change on PEI, we need to know the real costs, who and where will be most impacted, what investments will be made to mitigate and/or adapt to the identified risks of climate change, and how will the government build the capacity of Islanders to combat this population-wide crisis? An obvious place to start is to proclaim the 2022-23 Provincial Operating Budget as the Climate Change Budget.
Doug Crossman,
A citizen’s view from Todd’s Creek,
Anglo Rustico
(0) comments
