Rick Reneaud, Seana Evans-Reneaud, Stephanie Perigoe and Tom Perigoe had a commanding lead and gave it up in Monday night’s team night. Travis Coffin, Sheila Coffin and Glen Coffin decided to pull up their socks halfway through the game to overtake Rick.
Mary MacDonald continues to be one of the most sought-after spares at the Montague Curling Club. Next to me she has more wins as a relief player than anyone else. This week Robert Donahoe, Mary MacDonald, John Donahue and Rachel Collier were relentless against Thomas Annear, Bev Harding and Ed Donahue.
Darlene London versus Lynn Ann Brousseau was the game of the night in Wednesday night’s competitive. Darlene and teammates Robyn MacDonald, Shelley Rice and Gail Greene were up by one after five ends. In the end though Lynn Anne made a beautiful take-out to win the game.
Thursday night I was so caught up in trivia and the King of Clubs I honestly never watched a game. The crew from Lady’s Slipper Cafe have become a powerhouse at trivia. But the big winner of the night was Shane Kelly, from Morell, winning the night’s pot at $4,120. But no King. The jackpot now stands at $43,000.
