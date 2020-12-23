Dear neighbour,
Recently I read of a marine biologist who was swimming near the Cook Islands in the South Pacific when a 50,000 pound humpback whale suddenly appeared and tucked her under its fin. The woman thought her life was over. But after swimming slowly in circles, the whale let her go. It’s then the biologist saw a tiger shark leave the area. The woman believes the whale had been protecting her, keeping her from danger.
About a month ago a similar event happened to my wife Georgina and I. As she drove I was resting and were on our way to Mount Stewart, when suddenly I felt the car take a sharp lurch. The car that was coming to meet us was on our side of the road. Just in time both vehicles swerved to miss each other by inches. We believe angels protected us that day - many other times as well that we’re never aware of.
Friends I also believe God has protected PEI so far from COVID although it looms all around us. No, we don’t deserve this but God has chosen to protect us like the biologist and whale. We might not understand right now why things are this way but when we put our trust in the creator of the universe (God) we can sleep at night like a baby in its mother’s arms. Luke 2:11. “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.”
Jesus truly is the reason for the season. Merry Christmas.
Dave and Georgina London,
Murray River
