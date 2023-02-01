Premier Dennis King has yet to reveal his plan, if one exists, to distribute the multimillion dollar manna that is about to rain down from the nation’s capital to nurture our Island’s ailing health care system, much needed for rural services on the verge of collapse.

After many months of calls from provincial premiers, Prime Minister Trudeau has finally agreed to meet with the provinces on February 7, who propose an increase in Ottawa’s share of health care funding from 22 to 35 per cent. While still less than the 50 per cent federal contribution in the original 1968 Medicare agreement, it would be an important step to correct the shortfall that has grown over the past five decades.

