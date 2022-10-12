Health care access is becoming more of a challenge for all Islanders, but even more so in rural Prince Edward Island. Our health care system is at the breaking point.

Years of understaffing at all levels, exacerbated by the COVID pandemic, have placed enormous pressure on our nurses, doctors and health care workers. With 25,000-plus Islanders having no family doctor, extended wait times are causing delays in diagnosis of illness and treatment as well as increased down time from employment causing stress, loss of family income and decreased productivity in our provincial economy.

