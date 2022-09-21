Rural Islanders are feeling the brunt of the province’s health care failings with ER service interruptions, threatened rural hospital closure, and unacceptable ambulance wait times. Having no after-hour walk-in clinics and uncertain ER access, many West Prince and Eastern Kings residents must travel an hour or more to access health care service at crowded emergency rooms at Summerside or Charlottetown.
The King government’s delayed and anemic response to the Island’s developing health care crisis is worrisome. Despite Premier Dennis King’s promise to maintain the emergency room at Western Hospital while appealing for West Prince votes during his Progressive Conservative leadership bid in 2019, now as premier he is commissioning a review of Emergency Room services Island wide with consideration of alternate emergency care delivery for the area.
It is abundantly clear that the multiple rural ER closures east and west with extended closure of the Collaborative Emergency Centre (CEC) at Western Hospital is the result of many years of failure to recruit physicians and nurses to rural PEI. Without 24-hour availability to emergency medical services in-hospital acute care services cannot be maintained, ultimately leading to hospital closure.
Premier King and his government must decide whether to maintain his pre-election promise and restore emergency services with necessary staffing, or further let Island health care slide into a two-tier system with rural Islanders left behind.
