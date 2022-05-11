I was pleased to see the motion to rename Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing brought forward by all three leaders of the political parties in our Legislature. I am thankful they were willing to listen to and work with Senator Brian Francis - an Epekwitk Mi’kmaw - and Senator Percy Downe to recognize the importance of the Mi’kmaq language.
As an Inuk who has lost a lot of my language, I am thrilled to see this recognition, acknowledgment, and promotion of first languages.
Language matters. This also includes how we speak of Indigenous people. During remarks In the House, I heard the Mi’kmaq people referred to as “Our Mi’kmaq”. I would caution against using this type of language. Indigenous people belong to no one but themselves. While this may not seem like a big deal for some, it strikes at the heart of our autonomy and identity.
I also heard a number of acknowledgments of Epekwitk being the ‘unceded land of the Mi’kmaq’ Again, language matters. I deeply appreciate the use of this language to acknowledge and affirm this land was never surrendered and the Mi’kmaq have Aboriginal title here that has never been extinguished.
This acknowledgement is but a step towards reconciliation that must happen in all areas of our society, including environmental rights and protections, and the ability of Mi’kmaq people to enjoy legal constitutionally protected rights such as a moderate livelihood fishery. These are but two examples of where there is still so much work to be done.
My thanks to our leaders who recognize this and who are making themselves available to do the work of reconciliation.
