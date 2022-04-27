Prime Minister Trudeau never ceases to amaze me. Within months of making grandiose promises in Glasgow regarding combating climate change, he ties Newfoundland and Labrador’s economic future to the expansion of the oil and gas industry.
Most agree that the world must kick its addiction to burning fossil fuels or face dire consequences. Applying the drug analogy, Mr Trudeau’s actions are those of a leader who claims to be battling the use of drugs while banking on growing heroin poppies to provide prosperity.
It is not advisable to be economically and politically beholden to the fossil fuel industry. Once you are ‘hooked”, and Canada is most certainly hooked, the extortion begins. You find yourself buying a pipeline that you can’t afford to finish building, and that you shouldn’t need anyway if you plan to meet your emission targets, paying to cap oil wells that the industry itself was responsible for capping, and investing billions in a highly dubious carbon capture scheme that, even if it worked, would only reduce emissions at the extraction level, not the consumption level where it really matters. And when it comes to developing hydrogen as an alternative fuel, instead using electricity and water, both of which Labrador possesses, you subsidize its extraction from fracked natural gas.
Instead of courting the truck convoy crowd, the federal Conservative Party ought to realize that there are many times more votes to be had to the left of the Liberals on climate change. Moving towards a green economy is not some flaky idea: it makes sound economic sense, something that Conservatives claim is central to their belief system. At this point, as unlikely and paradoxical as it may seem, a credible party on the right could provide the leadership needed to heal the deep divides within our society.
