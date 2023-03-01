Today as I sat in a crowded waiting room a small shell of a man walked in. He sat down across from me. He was dressed in dark clothing and was wearing a black mask. His eyes kept staring at me. He made me feel sad.
As we were called in, I said to my daughter, “I wonder why he was staring at me.”
My daughter said, “Oh, he was probably just staring into space.”
When we were walking out he was gone.
My daughter had to do an errand at the pharmacy. As I sat in her car my granddaughter said with sadness in her voice, “Nanny, I just saw BJ ... Oh my god!”
My blood ran cold. My heart was breaking. The shell of a man staring at me was BJ. In his teen years he was a friend of my grandson. A memory flashed into my mind of him being at my house a few years ago. A handsome young man with curly hair, well dressed, flashing a killer smile and driving a red sports car. Now, just a shell of a man. Why? Why? Why?
The answer is just one word - drugs. So heartbreaking.
That handsome young man could have been anything he put his mind to, maybe even prime minister of our country. All he needed was a goal and the strength and drive to reach that goal. The sad thing is he is only one in thousands in our country, maybe in our province. These young men and women are some mother’s baby, a son, daughter, sister, brother, grandson, granddaughter, even a mother or father.
Why is this happening? How did we go so wrong? Have we as parents failed our children or did our children fail us by making bad choices? What part do our teachers, professors, churches, government and our society at large play in all of this?
This is everyone’s problem. We need to put words into action. The government needs to be doing more, much more. These young people need to be taught to make good choices. No more ‘shells’.
Inside that ‘shell’ there is a soul. May the Lord touch him and save his soul and the souls of others like him. I pray every day for this ‘shell of a man’.
