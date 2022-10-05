As an advocate for the residents and staff, I am writing this letter in support of our Souris community Colville Manor. For those readers who are not aware of this senior residence, it is a 52 bed government owned facility that HAD a wonderful reputation for its fabulous care, homemade meals, fun activities and so much more. In the past, it has always been an excellent place filled with laughter, smiles, many volunteers and incredible staff who have always been there for the residents. Yes, things have NOT been good there for a few years now and then on top of everything, COVID hit but we all managed through the difficulties.

I do realize there is a major staff shortage across the Island but our manor, in my opinion, had extenuating circumstances (and there were lots) that did cause most of our staffing issues. After staff, other family members and myself had numerous meetings with past administrators, etc. excessive reports, concerns, complaints were documented and nothing was ever done.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.