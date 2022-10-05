As an advocate for the residents and staff, I am writing this letter in support of our Souris community Colville Manor. For those readers who are not aware of this senior residence, it is a 52 bed government owned facility that HAD a wonderful reputation for its fabulous care, homemade meals, fun activities and so much more. In the past, it has always been an excellent place filled with laughter, smiles, many volunteers and incredible staff who have always been there for the residents. Yes, things have NOT been good there for a few years now and then on top of everything, COVID hit but we all managed through the difficulties.
I do realize there is a major staff shortage across the Island but our manor, in my opinion, had extenuating circumstances (and there were lots) that did cause most of our staffing issues. After staff, other family members and myself had numerous meetings with past administrators, etc. excessive reports, concerns, complaints were documented and nothing was ever done.
We were then lucky enough to obtain our latest ‘interim administrator’, (currently on leave) who had taken the time to meet one-on-one with staff, residents, family members and actually listened and heard our concerns. Changes were made and there were improvements felt immediately. Laughter returned, staff and family members felt comfortable speaking to one another and to residents, stress levels were lowered and the camaraderie of the old manor returned. The negativity had left the building! It is once again a home we can be proud of for our family members and people in our community. After all, that is what it should be about. It is their home - a place to live out their last years with love, kindness, friendship and positivity. Remember, it will eventually be our home as well someday.
So, Health PEI, let’s get our ‘interim administrator’ back on board to continue helping us get the staffing issues settled, once and for all. We, as a community, want back the manor we so dearly love. Let’s fill all the empty beds with people who have been waiting far too long and desperately need them. Even with the new proposed RCW course in January 2023, there are no guarantees the recruits will stay and work in the town. Maybe that should be a prerequisite, just saying.
