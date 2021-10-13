The Medical Faculty and expansion of the School of Nursing at the University of Prince Edward Island announced October 8, is a stride to secure future health care professionals for which we may take pride. Physicians and nurses educated right here in our province may easily integrate into our health care system for the benefit of all Islanders.
The Medical Faculty in particular is a giant step forward for UPEI and our province, one that came with the support of many Islanders.
Thanks to the enthusiastic endorsement by Mayor Philip Brown and Charlottetown City Council who gave unanimous approval of the proposal on June 10, 2019, and by Mayor Basil Stewart and council in Summerside who also offered complete support for the Medical Faculty. Chief Darlene Bernard of the Lennox Island First Nation praised the idea. The vast majority of Island towns, as well as rural community councils across the province, expressed overwhelming support for the plan as a measure to secure medical service, viability and growth in their communities.
Following appeals to multiple provincial cabinet ministers, the widespread Island support for a Medical Faculty was conveyed to Premier Dennis King on September 18, 2019.
All Islanders are indebted to President Alaa Abd-El-Aziz, President of UPEI, who warmly received this proposal on May 5, 2019. Having previously initiated a medical faculty at Kelowna, British Columbia in conjunction with the University of BC, he was well versed in the challenges of designing such a facility. With his genius for collaboration, President Alaa assembled a team of leaders in the academic fields of medicine, nursing, veterinary medicine, mental health, science and the environment. The president cultivated allies and partners such as Dr Margaret Steele, Faculty of Medicine Dean at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador, to ensure the plan’s success.
Given the high level of Islanders’ support for a medical school, and the unstoppable momentum accelerated by President Alaa and his team, Premier King committed significant provincial treasure to establish the Medical Faculty announced on October 8.
At this stage we need federal government partners to see the plan through. Ottawa invested $31 million to the Saint John Medical Faculty in the 2019-20 fiscal year, and a successful medical educational facility at UPEI will require comparable, albeit proportional ongoing federal support. Our provincial resources must also be deployed to fulfill our present pressing health care needs, such as the 18,000 Islanders with no family doctor.
Thankfully, many of the federal candidates in Election 2019, committed their support for the UPEI Medical Faculty, including Anna Keenan, Jagmeet Singh, Sean Casey and Robert Morrissey. Mr Morrissey, now Member of Parliament for Egmont, fully endorsed the medical faculty during federal Election 2021. We will need MPs in Ottawa to champion this great Island idea.
Dr. Herb Dickieson
Medical Faculty advocate,
O’Leary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.