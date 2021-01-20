In the November sitting of the Legislative Assembly, we see they spent many hours talking about shopping locally. Most of us do anyway, but it is critical for the viability of our businesses. Kudos to them for recognizing that.
What I do have a problem with is they forgot to tell the Three Rivers Council. Three Rivers hired a consultant from Ontario to create a package to convince residents that Three Rivers is great. This study cost $36,000 and it was paid for by the provincial government with your tax dollars.
In Cardigan, they hired a company from Estevan, Saskatchewan, to build a shed on the river at a cost of $42,000. The original estimate, prior to amalgamation, was $20,000 to have it built by local contractors. BTW, many Cardigan residents consider it to be an eyesore and no one seems to know what it is for.
All Island taxpayers are paying for this waste. Did you know the provincial government is using your tax dollars to pay municipal taxes for Three Rivers residents for five years and a partial supplement for the next five. The other groups that amalgamated didn’t get this.
Perhaps someone should tell Three Rivers Council that bringing in contractors from out of province is not really in line with supporting local businesses?
Gary Robbins,
Martinvale
