Dear Editor,
Congratulations to Grace London and Ellen Moore for their win in the Canadian Junior Women’s Dory Race Championship, against a team from the US, in Lunenburg, NS. (Eastern Graphic, August 31, 2022, page 3).
Dory rowing does not get much fan fare and little to no funding for expenses or prizes but it has steady, devoted participants on PEI, in Nova Scotia and Gloucester, Massachusetts.
I started rowing dories when a friend asked me to join her in practicing for the annual races at the Northumberland Fisheries Festival. We practiced a lot as it was wonderful to be out on the water, listening to the rhythmic clunk clunk of the oars in between the thole pins and strengthening our bodies. That was in 1986.
Over the years my rowing partners changed but I rarely missed a race. Not because I am competitive but because we wanted to show people that dory rowing was a sport that women of all ages and sizes could participate in. We picked up tips from PEI rowers Terry Miller and Basil
Miller. And later, cousins Aaron Miller and Terry Miller, and brothers Dwayne and Wade Higginbotham. Early on, in Nova Scotia, after competing in the women’s race, we received some tips from Lloyd Heisler, the south shore’s rowing legend.
I must comment on the line in the story that Row PEI gave us “formal training.” It’s true I joined them for a few years and learned to row lightweight shells and Island Coastal shells which are also fun to row; but they tried to get the dory rower out of us. Rowing shells is very different than rowing a dory. Pretty well the only similarities are that water, oars, and something to sit in that floats are needed for both. We went back to the clunk clunk of the traditional boat.
I have tried to teach some shell rowers to row dories and consistently the response after some time on the water is that dory rowing is too hard in comparison. It’s not that it is hard, but it’s different, and as with everything, you need patience and practice.
I am 70 years old now, my rowing partner is in her mid-60s. On race day we jumped in the boat without having rowed together since 2018. She had not been in a dory since then and I had been out in my boat to fish for mackerel only a few times. This is not to brag but to encourage! We need more girls and women in dories. It is great exercise, encourages team work, keeps alive a Maritime tradition, and is fun.
One of my favourite race day memories is when we had three generations of women from the same family on the water. It would be excellent to have a dory rowing club in eastern PEI with a few boats and get more people learning the sport.
And thanks to all the years of dedicated work by Bev Gosbee and other assorted volunteers - without them there would not be dory racing on PEI.
Ruth Richman,
DeGros Marsh
