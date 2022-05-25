Re: Minister of Justice apologizes to Jason Sark, page 3, May 18, 2022 by Paul MacNeill and Rachel Collier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
I just finished reading your piece on the apology Minister Thompson offered to Jason Sark. I felt compelled to write to you and say how emotionally moving your piece was - such an important topic and you captured the moment’s importance with such honesty and poignancy. Your words brought tears to my eyes - good writing often does that to me.
Like so many Islanders/Canadians, I’ve followed the issues surrounding the mistreatment of our First Nations community with a heavy heart and a sense of guilt for what I didn’t know and what I didn’t do in my 51 years. I’ve never been one to be complicit, but with regards to this complex issue, I feel I’ve too often been just that. I’m also a firm believer that we need to do better when we know better!
In my professional life, I teach English upgrading (high school English) to adults returning to school with the goal of pursuing a post-secondary education. I’ve been using my teaching platform to educate myself and my students on issues surrounding the First Nations community - both here on PEI and in Canada. Most recently, we’ve studied Five Little Indians by Michelle Good and have had presentations/discussions with Residential School survivors living on PEI. Our experience has been eye-opening, life-changing, difficult and valuable beyond measure.
Our academic year has ended, but I wanted you to know that I’ll be adding your piece to the syllabus in the fall. The issues it will bring to our conversations will be the catalyst for the type of learning that is transformative.
It has to start somewhere, doesn’t it? Your piece hit that right on the nail. Let’s hope more people like Minister Thompson bring their empathy, vulnerability, and open minds to the table.
