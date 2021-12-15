It is now over three weeks since the Canadian government suspended all shipments of PEI potatoes to our biggest trading partner, and we seem to be no closer to a resolution. This intolerable situation cannot be allowed to continue. And we cannot in all conscience sit back and just wait for a solution - we must make sure our many partners and elected representatives understand the seriousness of this situation, not only for farmers, but for all Islanders and American consumers as well. What can be done? We would argue quite a lot!
First, we in the industry need to continue to reach out to our buying partners in the US to encourage them to take up the fight on behalf of us and their communities. They need to impress on their elected representatives in Congress and the Senate that there is a solid plan in place to deal with the limited number of cases on the Island of Synchytrium endobioticum, a potato fungus. They also need to think of American families who are losing an important source of healthy affordable food at a time where food inflation is at a 30-year high. They need to be reminded that a massive testing regime has been in place since this fungus was first discovered two decades ago which provides clear evidence it has not spread on PEI or anywhere PEI potatoes are shipped. This underscores the lack of scientific reason in the decision to prevent the export of washed table stock potatoes. What’s more, we have confidence in the safety and quality of all our potatoes including our seed.
Second, we need to thank all those who have already gone to bat for farmers including the premier, Members of the PEI Legislature and the industry who have supported farmers and led the fight against this wrong-headed decision. They need to continue to use every avenue at their disposal to pressure the federal and American decision-makers to resolve this issue without delay. We also need to call out those elected representatives – particularly in the opposition parties - who have said and done little to address this unacceptable situation.
Third, every Islander - not just farmers - needs to visit, call and write to our elected representatives so they understand the seriousness of this decision on the Island economy and Island families. PEI has supported this government by sending four Liberal MPs to Ottawa in the last three federal elections. We can and do expect these PEI MPs will publicly support Island farmers and the federal government will return the support PEI has given by fast tracking a solution and by providing substantive compensation to farmers in the interim.
The federal government needs to play hardball with the US – as it does with the auto sector. As Premier King said, potatoes are as important to PEI as the auto sector is to Ontario and we expect and demand that Island farmers be treated equitably. The current federal proposal to use the bureaucratic and unresponsive AgriStability program is wholly inadequate to farmers’ needs.
There is no time to lose. Parliament is scheduled to rise on December 17, 2021 for the holidays and there is a risk this terrible situation will languish while the PM and MPs return to their families and constituencies until late January. So make a commitment to yourself today to help your neighbours by adding your voice to the call to change this untenable situation. Really, resolving this is the only Christmas gift Islanders want so please do your part.
Sincerely,
Mary VandenBroek Grant
Cardigan Feed Services Ltd
Prince Edward Island
