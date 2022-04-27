I believe the “G” driving restrictions should not include the restriction that only one non-family member is permitted as a passenger. As a fellow “G” driver, I don’t think it is a problem or a distraction while driving if you have more than one non-family member as a passenger. A trusted member in the community and a mother of soon to be two “G” licensed drivers states that, “if you are mature enough to have your license then you should be mature enough to know how many people you can drive without it being a safety concern.” This shows that parents also believe that this restriction is unnecessary and it should be up to the driver to decide.
Local police officers in our community have talked to parents about the restriction and state that they usually don’t pull drivers over for having too many people but will if they are driving recklessly or putting other drivers on the road at risk.
Many drivers our age sober drive on the weekends, this means having more than one non-family member passenger, this violates the “G” restriction. I think the police should be more concerned about intoxicated drivers on the road then looking to pull the sober drivers over for having too many people in the car.
Therefore, I think that if the reason “G” drivers get pulled over is for reckless driving while having too many passengers, then that should be more of the concern then the point of having too many people in the car.
