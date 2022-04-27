As a high school student graduating Souris Regional School in June, I understand the housing crisis on Prince Edward Island on a personal level. With the rise in rent and housing cost over the past few years the expectation for students to find a place has become an issue and sees no end. Personally, I have been searching for a house to rent for months, and I have been becoming increasingly worried as the school year is quickly approaching. I live in a rural community on PEI an hour away from the university I will be attending in the upcoming fall, therefore housing is a main priority for me.
At this point the issue has been known to many Islanders for years now and is only increasingly getting worse. Hearing from a current student at UPEI, she as well as many members of her graduating class, struggled immensely with finding affordable housing. She is worried what the future will bring for both her and many others in this situation. She states that action needs to be taken for students in post secondary education on Prince Edward Island.
The Island has been welcoming students to UPEI and Holland College for many years but not expanding housing and planning for the future, and this now shows. I believe that the government should allot housing based on demographics such as seniors, students, families and single individuals. Without these protections the rise and increase will only continue over the years and have severe results to come.
