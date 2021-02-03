Dear Editor:
It is great to see Dr Bourlaye Fofana’s research on developing a scab resistant potato variety for use in the public domain ... right direction.
The oil company that controls most of the potato industry here and is buying up all our land is developing drought resistant potato varieties to suit their needs. Their contractors will have to pay them to use them. This is their plan to adjust to global warming, I presume. Great of the premier to show up to their big new research centre opening and endorse this.
The oil company’s approach is completely wrong. What the planet needs is a variety that can produce what we need in high carbon, high PH soil. The more organic nutrient availability and the more nutrient exchange the better. The trend with current production is to avoid these conditions.
I’ll save readers from my two-hour lecture on why soil is disrespected and misused. The quick and dirty point is we need a publicly-owned variety a farmer can access that mitigates global warming, not make it worse.
If the oil company won’t buy an environmentally better potato industry approach we don’t need them around. They aren’t the only game in town.
Ranald MacFarlane,
Fernwood
