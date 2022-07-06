Appreciate the great reporting and op-ed observations in last week’s paper (29 June) plus Eddy Quinn’s always entertaining and thought-provoking column. Paul MacNeill also nailed it with his pithy comments about the Green Party and Tory cabinet ministers’ electric vehicle mileage claims, and Charlotte MacAulay and Josh Lewis were bang on when lamenting the snarl of red tape within the PEI health system - 2 Ukranian doctors denied qualifications to practice here - and the Serene View Ranch losing their $75,000 provincial funding.
Living as I do near the PEI Addictions facility in Mt Herbert not a day goes by without at least two ambulances racing by with sirens and flashing lights. Many of those patients began their downward spiral because of mental health issues and as Mr Lewis points out, spending a $1,000 per person for treatment at Serene View is chump change for what may eventually lead to a ride in the back of an ambulance either to or from the addictions facility. Your front page story is unintentionally ironic (Montague marina $250,000 over budget). One wonders if some of the over $1,292,000 being spent there might be better put to use looking after Islanders without a decent house to live in or a place to sort out their health problems.
That’s the way it looks in Bunbury ... have a great summer everyone.
