We have to thank Parry Aftab, an American digital privacy and security lawyer (as reported in local media), for showing us how things are done in the real world.
Aftab applied for a permit to build a 1,700-square-foot cottage in Point Prim, but the final result, now built, is a 7,200-square-foot three-story structure. Wow! That’s quite a change from the original permit. But that won’t be a problem for her, only for Islanders. Aftab is turning things into a legal nightmare, for which the province isn’t ready, and really doesn’t know how to handle. We’re already in the big leagues, but most of us didn’t notice, or simply didn’t care.
For too long Islanders have lived in the ‘Prince Edward Island is Heaven to Me’ world. Well, the ‘Island Way of Life’ is still here (and there), but her bag is packed and she is ready to go. Yes, it was here, we believed it, lived in it and loved it for a long time. But to adapt Gordon Lightfoot’s song …“Something’s gone and we just don’t get it - we don’t know where we went wrong, but the feeling’s gone and we just can’t get it back.”
Aftab has thrown down the gauntlet, now who will pick it up? Her permit was for a 1,700 square foot cottage. Public works should get a large bulldozer and knock it down to 1,700 square feet, as per the original permit. What law would be broken? Removing a property that wasn’t allowed to exist? The situation here isn’t only Aftab’s. Actually, in this particular case, it’s also the government’s and the contractor’s faults. In the old days, too close to a property line or a little stretching of the law was tolerated, but not this.
I am totally against an authoritarian state, of which there are so many in the world. On the other hand, PEI is still living in a 19th century honour system world. And how is that working out for us so far? Covid showed how the Island is still, and will continue to be, so ripe for the picking, unless our government wakes up.
In PEI, fines that sound so large are just a cost of doing business. Or, there is always a chance no one will notice. Our system works in reverse, lawbreakers may get a fine, sometimes large, but not large enough to make them stop, or take precautions, or stop being careless.
If companies (or individuals) face bankruptcy for breaking laws, civil or environmental, well, that’s an easy rule to understand. Maybe their tradespeople wouldn’t mind risk losing their Red Seals over illegal work? Who has to be very careful in any workplace? The offender or the victims? How can anyone know, in advance that a major problem is coming?
The three most important industries in PEI are farming, fishing and the Anne-dustry –tourism. These need to be protected. With well-planned laws. And soon.
Our minister for Economic Development should have the premier as #1 on his speed dial, followed by #2 the Minister of the Environment, followed by #3 the Department of Fisheries, # 4 the Minister of Tourism. Then, #5 and so on.
It often seems the biggest crime to ever hit PEI is smuggling cigarettes.
A small thank you Aftab for showing us how weak our laws really are. The Maritimes (and PEI in particular) are still an environmental oasis only because of climate reasons over which we have no control.
Humans need air, water and shelter. That’s it.
But we also need serious laws in place - now - to keep our province organized and livable for Islanders. We didn’t vote for IRAC. We voted for a party we thought could handle things properly. We’re still waiting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.