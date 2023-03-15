I am writing in reaction to a recent newspaper article that claimed top performers possess a ‘superpower’ of happiness. While it is true that happiness can enhance our performance and productivity, it is crucial to understand there is no one-size-fits-all approach to finding happiness.
According to a report, unhappy people are somehow disadvantaged and unable to succeed. This is untrue. Success results from various factors, such as perseverance, resilience, and strenuous effort. Some of history’s most prosperous people have encountered enormous difficulties.
In addition, the article oversimplifies what happiness is. It implies happiness can be attained by easy exercises like gratitude or meditation, ignoring the subtle and varied elements that affect a person’s well-being. For instance, socioeconomic status, previous events, and genetics may all affect one’s level of happiness.
It’s also critical to remember that putting happiness first can backfire. The quest for happiness may cause people to put short-term pleasure ahead of long-term fulfillment, which may have unfavorable effects like addiction or financial instability.
In conclusion, while happiness can enhance performance, it is not a ‘superpower’ that ensures achievement. Instead, we should put more effort into developing various abilities and traits, such as resiliency, persistence, and flexibility. Instead of oversimplifying the complicated nature of well-being, let’s emphasize a holistic strategy for success and happiness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.