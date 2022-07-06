Last week, the PEI government finally responded to the growing and urgent calls for help from Islanders who are struggling to afford groceries. On June 23, it announced a new program to provide eligible seniors a one-time $100 Sobeys gift card to help with rising food costs. Only PEI residents who are 65 and over, and who self-identify as low income, can apply.
Many have been quick to point out there are some real challenges with this approach, starting with accessibility. Not all seniors have access or comfort with technology to apply online or print off an online form. You can call 211 to register - there are extra staff ready to help. But so many seniors may not even know this program exists - how are we reaching them to let them know they have to apply to get their gift card? And why are the gift cards only for Sobeys and associated retailers?
The bigger issue is that this one-time offer is too little, too late. A one-time gift card will help with basic needs for one grocery shopping trip. It will not fix the ongoing stress and anxiety so many Islanders have been facing for months and will continue to face as inflation makes everything more expensive. And there are so many more Islanders who are not over 65 who are also facing severe food insecurity - just look at the increased demand at food banks and the community fridge.
No one is going to say no to a $100 gift card - but remember the premier has no problem just handing those gift cards out, no application required, to hundreds of tourists. Tourists are not asked to prove age, residency, or income. And, when they can afford to travel and stay here, they are hardly in need of financial support that could and should be going to Islanders who are going hungry. Why is it so hard for him to show the same concern and care to help Islanders?
